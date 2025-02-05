Canadian Blood Services donation clinic moving to south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans in the Edmonton area who donate blood will soon have a new facility in which to give the gift of life.

The Canadian Blood Services Edmonton Donor Centre is moving to a building in the Whitemud Crossing shopping complex (4211 – 106 St. NW), located on the south side of Whitemud Drive, between 106 Street and Calgary Trail.

The agency said the new site is set to welcome donors starting in April, and will replace the current location at 8249 – 114 Street NW beside the University of Alberta Hospital.

The lease of the current location is ending, Canadian Blood Services said.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The new donor centre is designed according to a national standard to enhance operational efficiency as well as improve and modernize donor experience,” Canadian Blood Services said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

While it will no longer be beside a LRT line, Whitemud Crossing is 1.5 km from the station at the Southgate Centre shopping mall and along bus routes.

View image in full screen The Canadian Blood Services Edmonton Donor Centre is moving to the Whitemud Crossing shopping complex (4211 – 106 St. NW). Global News

Canadian Blood Services said the new location features a variety of amenities and more accessible parking, with designated parking spots for donors. There’s also more overall parking in the complex. The process to book donations won’t change.

To continue to meet patient demand, Canadian Blood Services said it needs 5,000 donors per month, including 450 new donors.

Until the new location opens, donors are encouraged to continue donating at the current U of A facility.