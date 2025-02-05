Manitoba ad campaign will promote buying local amid Trump tariff tiff

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is launching an advertising campaign to convince people to buy local goods and services.

With the United States threatening to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, Premier Wab Kinew says it’s important for Manitobans to support the local economy.

Kinew says the province will spend about $140,000 over the next month on the campaign, but it’s not clear whether the ad campaign itself is entirely local.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kinew repeatedly declined to clarify whether some of the advertising money will go to international social media platforms.

A government news release says the campaign will start on digital platforms and later expand to billboards and radio.

The province has also set up a website that provides links to products made in Manitoba and in other parts of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement