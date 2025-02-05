Menu

Politics

Manitoba ad campaign will promote buying local amid Trump tariff tiff

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 3:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Local businesses still bracing for tariffs down the line, despite pause'
Local businesses still bracing for tariffs down the line, despite pause
RELATED: Despite a tariff change of heart from US President Donald Trump, Manitoba businesses are still bracing for a potential impact down the line. Katherine Dornian reports.
The Manitoba government is launching an advertising campaign to convince people to buy local goods and services.

With the United States threatening to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, Premier Wab Kinew says it’s important for Manitobans to support the local economy.

Kinew says the province will spend about $140,000 over the next month on the campaign, but it’s not clear whether the ad campaign itself is entirely local.

Kinew repeatedly declined to clarify whether some of the advertising money will go to international social media platforms.

A government news release says the campaign will start on digital platforms and later expand to billboards and radio.

The province has also set up a website that provides links to products made in Manitoba and in other parts of Canada.

Click to play video: 'Uncertain time for Manitoba alcohol vendors'
Uncertain time for Manitoba alcohol vendors
© 2025 The Canadian Press

