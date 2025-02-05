Mayor’s plan leaves future of Vancouver supportive housing in limbo

Send this page to someone via email

A proposal by Vancouver’s mayor to halt new supportive housing projects in the city has organizations with plans in various stages of completion worried about the projects they’ve spent years trying to get off the ground.

Mayor Ken Sim announced last month that he would be putting forward a proposal to pause construction of net new supportive housing units in Vancouver, arguing that the city needs to focus on updating its current stock, while supply in other parts of the region increases.

Julie Roberts, executive director of Community Builders, says the organization has weekly meetings that include representatives from the city about the design and construction of a 64-unit supportive housing building that was approved by council last year, but no one has said if the mayor’s plan will allow the project to go ahead.

Donna-Lynn (Donnie) Rosa, the CEO of Atira, a housing and women’s advocacy group, says she’s been told that its projects, which include a building that is expected to be occupied this summer and one that is being renovated, are not believed to be at risk, though city staff told her they don’t have clear directions yet.

Data provided by BC Housing list 795 supportive housing units “underway” in Vancouver as of the end of September 2024, which covers “any project that is in the planning, proposal or construction phase.”

A statement from the City of Vancouver says there are five supportive housing projects with a combined 330 supportive units at various stages of obtaining a development or building permit, as well as one additional project with 53 supportive units under construction.

The statement says any changes to policy would require direction from city council.

“The City of Vancouver has a clear development permit process, and staff will continue to process applications for social and supportive housing according to existing policies until a council resolution is passed.”

No date has been provided for when Sim is expected to put forward his proposal to council.