Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Impact of ultralight crash near Fredericton last year ‘not survivable’: safety board

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 12:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ultralight aircraft crashes near Fredericton'
Ultralight aircraft crashes near Fredericton
An ultralight plane has crashed just outside of Fredericton on Friday, but few details have been released about the pilot or the cause. Global’s Silas Brown reports – Jul 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the impact of an ultralight plane crash last year northwest of Fredericton was “not survivable.”

The safety board released its finding today on the crash that occurred on July 19, 2024, involving the small aircraft with a single person on board, who was killed.

It says the aircraft’s electric motor, which came from a motorcycle, was capable of producing up to 52 kilowatts of power and had a battery life of about 70 minutes.

The report says a bolt was found at the wreckage site — in a cornfield 25 kilometres northwest of Fredericton — but the matching nut was missing, possibly making it difficult to control the aircraft.

Wreckage of an ultralight aircraft, with aircraft control elements, specifically the push tube rod end and control column bellcrank, circled, is seen in an undated handout photo which appears in the TSB investigation report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB, Uttam Bhandari. View image in full screen
Wreckage of an ultralight aircraft, with aircraft control elements, specifically the push tube rod end and control column bellcrank, circled, is seen in an undated handout photo which appears in the TSB investigation report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB, Uttam Bhandari. GAC
Trending Now

The ultralight crashed about 45 minutes after the pilot took off at 10:42 a.m. from Weyman Airpark.

Story continues below advertisement

The safety board says ultralights are operated without a certificate of airworthiness, meaning that the design, construction, and maintenance are not subject to oversight by Transport Canada.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is the owner’s responsibility to maintain the aircraft so that it is safe for flight, the agency says, adding that ultralight pilots must wear a helmet — protection that the pilot in the crash was not equipped with.

“The aircraft impacted terrain in a steep nose-down attitude. From the leading edge of the wings forward, the aircraft was crushed,” the report says. “The impact was not survivable.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices