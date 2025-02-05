Menu

Health

Nova Scotia to cover therapy costs for patients with mood, anxiety disorders

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2025 11:53 am
1 min read
The Nova Scotia government says the first phase of its long-promised universal mental health care program will begin this spring.

Brian Comer, minister of mental health and addictions, announced today that the province will soon cover therapy costs for patients with mood and anxiety disorders.

In August 2021, the Progressive Conservatives led by Premier Tim Houston pledged that Nova Scotia would be the first province in Canada to offer universal mental health care.

Comer says that by the spring, Nova Scotians will be able to self-refer to a program for therapy from master’s-level social workers, psychologists and registered counselling therapists.

The department estimates that it will triage and assess 125 people per month with mood and anxiety disorders.

Comer says the department is working on recruiting 50 clinicians to take part in the first phase, and aiming to hire another 200 clinicians within the next two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

