Nova Scotia to cover therapy costs for patients with mood, anxiety disorders

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government says the first phase of its long-promised universal mental health care program will begin this spring.

Brian Comer, minister of mental health and addictions, announced today that the province will soon cover therapy costs for patients with mood and anxiety disorders.

In August 2021, the Progressive Conservatives led by Premier Tim Houston pledged that Nova Scotia would be the first province in Canada to offer universal mental health care.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Comer says that by the spring, Nova Scotians will be able to self-refer to a program for therapy from master’s-level social workers, psychologists and registered counselling therapists.

The department estimates that it will triage and assess 125 people per month with mood and anxiety disorders.

Comer says the department is working on recruiting 50 clinicians to take part in the first phase, and aiming to hire another 200 clinicians within the next two years.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.