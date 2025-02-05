Menu

Health

Guelph General Hospital receives $500K donation

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 5, 2025 3:40 pm
1 min read
(Left to right) Jennifer Hogan, Director of Philanthropy, Julie Byczynski, CEO Foundation of Guelph General Hospital, Neena Kohli, Ted Kohli, Mark Walton, CEO Guelph General Hospital. View image in full screen
(Left to right) Jennifer Hogan, Director of Philanthropy, Julie Byczynski, CEO Foundation of Guelph General Hospital, Neena Kohli, Ted Kohli, Mark Walton, CEO Guelph General Hospital. Submitted/Guelph General hospital
Guelph General Hospital has received a donation worth half a million dollars.

In a statement on Monday, the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital said local philanthropists Ted and Neena Kohli donated the funds to address the hospital’s most pressing needs and enhance its Welcome Centre.

The new Ted and Neena Kohli Welcome Centre will help create a more welcoming first impression for patients and care partners.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

The Kohlis have lived in Guelph for over 40 years and have been prominent figures in the local business community.

Mark Walton, CEO of Guelph General said they are incredibly grateful for their support.

“At Guelph General, we strive to welcome patients and care partners as members of the health care team. When people enter the main doors of our hospital, it can be overwhelming,” Walton said.

He said improving that experience is an important step to make sure it is an inclusive, inviting environment, and it’s only possible because of the Kohli’s gift.

Neena said they have always felt a strong connection to Guelph, and they want to contribute to the community’s well-being.

A portion of the funds will also be used to renovate the hospital’s information desk.

