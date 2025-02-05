1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a young male victim has died and another is in serious condition after a shooting at an apartment building in Etobicoke.

Police said officers were called to the apartment near The East Mall and Rathburn Road at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Duty Insp. Phillip Sinclair said two young male victims, possibly teens, were found and rushed to hospital.

Paramedics said one victim was in critical condition and the other was in serious but stable condition.

Sinclair said the male in life-threatening condition was pronounced dead while the other remains in hospital. The ages of the two victims are unknown, Sinclair said.

“We do understand this is a very concerning incident for the residents of the building, those affected, and the rest of the community and the area,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair said the shooting incident involved “several floors of the building.”

There is no suspect information but police are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with video to come forward.

