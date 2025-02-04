Menu

Economy

B.C. budget uncertainty looms amid Trump tariff deadline

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 7:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We see what the plan is here’: B.C. premier on difficulty budgeting as Trump’s tariffs still loom'
‘We see what the plan is here’: B.C. premier on difficulty budgeting as Trump’s tariffs still loom
WATCH: Despite Monday’s agreement with Donald Trump, U.S. tariffs are still looming 30 days from now, making it difficult for the province to budget. While answering reporter Richard Zussman’s question, Premier David Eby said Trump intended to “destroy Canada's economy and to drive us into becoming the 51st state.” The premier said he finds the U.S. president’s actions to be “reprehensible, inexplicable, and profoundly, disappointing." He also said it makes him, British Columbians and Canadians "very angry because we see what the plan is here, for us, for our provincial budget.”
The B.C. government is expected to release its annual budget in March but there is some uncertainty due to the threat of trade tariffs from the United States.

The budget outlines everything from social programs to economic investment and building infrastructure

“It is very possible we could release a budget based on assumptions that a few days later is out of date,” B.C. Premier David Eby said on Tuesday.

B.C.’s budget is set to be unveiled on March 4.

Following the 30-day tariff reprieve from the U.S., tariffs on B.C. goods heading into the United States could now come as March 5.

“This is hanging over our head, this is deliberate,” Eby said. “Mr. Trump’s intention (is) to destroy Canada’s economy and drive us to become the 51st state. I find it reprehensible.”

Click to play video: 'Work will continue to strengthen the B.C. economy, despite tariff news'
Work will continue to strengthen the B.C. economy, despite tariff news
Eby said on Tuesday that the province will be trying to salvage things by diversifying the economy, reducing inter-provincial trade barriers and expediting projects in the mineral and energy sectors.

However, critics say the province is only moving now that it faces an economic crisis.

“It is going to be really difficult to make the case to invest in Canada when you have the domestic uncertainty and the uncertainty from the United States,” BC Conservative MLA for Kamloops Centre, Peter Milobar, said.

