4 dead, homicide investigation underway on Saskatchewan First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating a quadruple homicide on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

RCMP say around 11:15 a.m., they responded to a report of sudden deaths in the community about 85 kilometres east of Regina.

When police arrived, RCMP said they found four people dead in a residence.

“This is an unfolding investigation and we are unable to provide further details about the deceased persons at this time,” the RCMP said in a release. “We’ll do so once we are able to, and we’ve confirmed that next of kin notifications are complete.”

In a social media post from Cowessess First Nation just after 6 p.m., they say RCMP and Regina Police have cordoned off the lower subdivision.

“No one is allowed to enter or leave. We are asking all of our residents in the lower sub to take the precautionary measures to barricade your doors and go into your basements until further notice,” the post reads.

The File Hills First Nations Police conducted the initial investigation at Carry the Kettle which it says determined the deaths are suspicious.

RCMP said there will be a continued increased police presence on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation.

Chief Scott Eashappie of Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation took to Facebook on Tuesday to notify the community a homicide had taken place.

“We have had a break and enter in one of our homes last night,” a social media post reads. “We ask everyone to please stay clear as there has been a homicide on north side of reserve.”

Cowessess First Nation chief Erica Beaudin also took to social media sending her condolences.

“While we will stand and wait to assist in any way that our kin and neighbours need us, we will continue to uphold the families and Nation in our prayers… The next few days and months will be difficult but as First Nations, we reach out to those in need, so they know they don’t walk alone.”

More info to come.