Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health

Five cases of measles reported in Manitoba connected to Ontario outbreak

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 5:44 pm
1 min read
Manitoba public health officials have confirmed five cases of measles in the southern part of the province are connected to an outbreak in Ontario.

The cases involve five people living in the same household who recently travelled to Ontario.

The province says there are several locations in Manitoba where people may have been exposed:

Jan. 26: Reinland Mennonite Church (Winkler) from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: Health Sciences Centre – first floor children’s lab and waiting rooms of Clinic X and Clinic W from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 31: Health Sciences Centre – Orange Bison Zone Level 1 in and around Guildy’s eatery and adjacent corridors from 12 pm. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 31: Health Sciences Centre – fourth floor cardiology clinic and waiting room in Children’s Hospital from 1 to 4 p.m.

Measles symptoms appear seven to 21 days after exposures and may include fever, runny nose, drowsiness and often leads to a red rash on the face and body.

 

 

