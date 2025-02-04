Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

B.C. human rights commissioner at odds with province over police in schools

By Marcy Nicholson The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2025 5:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Greater Victoria School Board fired amid riff over safety plans'
Greater Victoria School Board fired amid riff over safety plans
B.C.'s education minister has taken an extreme step and fired the entire Greater Victoria School Board. The decision comes amid an ongoing rift about safety plans after the board banned police officers from schools. Travis Prasad reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s human rights commissioner says the provincial government has effectively made police liaison programs mandatory in schools with its firing of the Greater Victoria school board, while failing to provide a factual basis for the decision.

Kasari Govender says in a letter to Education Minister Lisa Beare and Public Safety Minister Gary Begg that failure to fund research into the matter is contrary to the government’s human rights obligations “and undermines its stated values to combat racism.”

The letter dated Monday comes after Beare fired the entire elected board of School District No. 61 last Thursday over its refusal to allow police in schools except in emergencies.

Click to play video: 'Great Victoria School District trustees dismissed'
Great Victoria School District trustees dismissed
Trending Now

The commissioner says there are “significant gaps” in evidence supporting school police liaison officers and there is not enough research to say definitively whether police presence in schools keeps young people safe and thriving.

Story continues below advertisement

Govender says it is “past time” for funding of research into police in schools, and that an evidence-based policy is more effective and likely to avoid bias.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The former board of the school district said its ban on police was based on reports that some students and teachers — particularly those who are Indigenous or people of colour — did not feel safe with officers in schools.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices