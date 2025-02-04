SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Consumer

Metro apologizes after ‘Product of Canada’ signage error

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 11:04 am
2 min read
Metro lettuce View image in full screen
Mismatching signage and country of origin seen for a box of baby spinach at a Metro store in Ottawa. Global News
Canadian grocer Metro has apologized for a couple of labelling errors, including one signage that incorrectly said “Product of Canada” on American produce amid a surge of “Buy Canadian” sentiment over recent days.

The company says it investigated two cases at the same store in Ottawa on Monday following an inquiry by Global News.

In one case, a box of baby spinach labelled “Product of USA” was incorrectly placed with the signage saying “Product of Canada.”

“There was an error in our system, which has since been updated with the proper country of origin,” said Stephanie Bonk, a Metro spokesperson.

“In this circumstance, the employee is supposed to verify the label and product match. Unfortunately, in this case, it was missed. The label should have been flagged and updated.

Bonk said the error has been rectified, and communication was sent to all Metro Ontario stores to notify them to recheck their labels, making sure that all signage reflects the correct country of origin.

In the second case at the same location, South African oranges were placed in a bin with a sign saying “Product of USA” partly crossed off with a pen.

“The situation with the oranges was an error by the produce department and the signage was not accurate in that store, Bonk said.

“There were South African oranges in the bin and the incorrect labelling should have been replaced and not crossed off.”

Bonk said this is “not common practice” for Metro and “we apologize for these errors.”

Metro oranges View image in full screen
South African oranges with a label showing ‘Product of USA’ partly crossed out at a Metro store in Ottawa. Global News
Canada’s Consumer Packaging and Labelling Act prohibits “false or misleading representation” of prepackaged products.

This includes “any expression, word, figure, depiction or symbol that implies or may reasonably be regarded as implying that a prepackaged product contains any matter not contained in it.”

Any dealer found guilty could face a maximum fine of $10,000 on conviction on indictment, the Act states.

Daniel Trefler, professor of economics and international trade and competitiveness at the University of Toronto, said when it comes to food products, “there are multiple layers of consumer protections” in Canada, but “willful misrepresentation” is “flat-out” illegal.

The Metro errors come amid a growing push in Canada to “buy Canadian” as the country faces the threat of U.S. tariffs – put on hold for now.

Despite the 30-day pause announced Monday, there is still uncertainty about the potential impact on consumers and businesses of a trade war between the two countries.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

