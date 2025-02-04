New Brunswick post-secondary education minister diagnosed with brain tumour

New Brunswick’s minister of post-secondary education, training and labour says she has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.
In a social media post, Alyson Townsend says she was diagnosed after a series of tests last weekend at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton.
She says she will step back from her cabinet position while she undergoes surgery and other treatment.
Townsend says that about 10 years ago she was diagnosed with breast cancer and after treatment received a clean bill of health.
Premier Susan Holt says Townsend has her “full support and the love and care of our whole team as she tackles this treatment.”
Progressive Conservative Leader Glen Savoie says his team was sad to hear about Townsend’s health concerns and he wishes her a full recovery.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.
