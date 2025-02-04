Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Halifax considers 3 potential sites for new police headquarters

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 9:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Three potential sites named for new Halifax police HQ'
Three potential sites named for new Halifax police HQ
The ongoing debate around a new location for Halifax Regional Police headquarters continues. A report was presented to the city’s Board of Police Commissioners outlining three potential sites. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, it’s still going to take years before the new HQ is built.
Halifax’s Board of Police Commissioners is considering the future of the aging police headquarters on Gottingen Street and has been presented with three potential sites.

The current headquarters on Gottingen Street in the city’s north end dates back to 1975, and the force has outgrown the space.

The board was presented with an update to a 2018 staff report on the building plan.

“The updated study provides high-level facility distribution scenarios and assesses potential locations within HRM,” said Philip Dugandzic with HRM building standards.

The three suggestions are to either expand the existing place and include land where the Centennial Pool currently sits, move to an existing HRM operations base near Dunbrack Street or use a large swath of land in the Burnside Industrial Park in Dartmouth.

Some members expressed concern.

“I am quite concerned, especially when it comes to Centennial Pool between myself and Coun. White in District 7,” District 8 Coun. Virginia Hinch said.

“We’ve had numerous meetings and conversations with residents with regards to that pool and how important it is and how it is very much needed in our community.”

The report’s timeline anticipates the pre-design and site selection phase will take about a year, with construction to last two to three years.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

