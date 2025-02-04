Menu

Headline link
Consumer

‘Scam alert’: Fraudsters utilizing Ontario’s $200 rebate, government warns

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 4, 2025 9:46 am
1 min read
The Ontario government is warning about a scam involving the $200 rebate cheques it has sent to eligible Ontarians.

The government’s rebate webpage showed Tuesday a “scam alert” involving the cheques, which began arriving in the mail last month to all adults in the province who had completed tax returns for themselves and their children.

On its webpage, the government said the rebates are being paid by cheque only, and it would only contact Ontarians directly in response to a question or query about the payment they initiated.

“It will not proactively contact you by text, email, or phone to ask for personal information (for example, Social Insurance Number (SIN), bank account information, health information),” the government said.

“Offer you money or a reward, or sign you up for a rebate program.”

The government announced the rebate cheques as part of the fall economic statement released in October, which critics decried as a cash-grab ahead of a then-rumored early election.

PC Leader Doug Ford called that early election last month, and Ontarians will vote on Feb. 27.

The rebate policy is expected to cost the government roughly $3 billion, and will see money sent to around 12.5 million adults and 2.5 million children.

The government said last month money for the policy was raised predominantly through changes made by the federal government to the capital gains tax, which Ford said he was “not in favour” of.

Over three years, Ontario expects capital gains tax changes to bring in $3.3 billion — the majority of which will be spent ahead of time on rebate cheques.

— with files from Isaac Callan and Colin D’Mello

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

