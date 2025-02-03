Menu

Headline link
Canada

U of M nursing celebrates Black history with inaugural event

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted February 3, 2025 7:53 pm
1 min read
UOFM NURSING BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara with the organizers of the University of Manitoba's College of Nursing Black History Month celebration event. Hersh Singh / Global News
The University of Manitoba’s College of Nursing buzzed with energy on Monday as it hosted its first-ever Black History Month celebration.

“It’s an important opportunity to reflect on the challenges that the black people have overcome,” said Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara. “And to really understand the true history of black people in our great country and our great province.”

February is marked as the Black History Month across Canada since the House of Commons officially recognized it in 1995.

Asagwara acknowledges the progress made in recognizing Black history.

“We’ve taken steps in the right direction as Manitobans and as Canadians when it comes to celebrating black history. Of course there’s more work to do but it’s also important to celebrate how far we’ve come.” they said.

The U of M’s College of Nursing is home to a diverse student population, hailing from different countries, cultures and traditions.

“I believe we have a very diverse student population. In fact, I think 25 per cent of students are considered either Black or racialized and this is for them, they need to have a space where they can celebrate that diversity,” said Shakerah Joneshall an instructor with the University of Manitoba’s College of Nursing.

The event featured a fashion show spotlighting traditional clothing, high-energy dance performances, and a poetry reading.

“Celebrating diverse cultures, bringing food, songs and traditions. That is what Black History Month means to me,” said Jennier Omulu, a second year nursing student.

Minister Asagwara said events like Monday’s are key to empowering students and helping them find their footing in the world.

“It’s sending a clear message that we want Black nurses to be on the front lines of our healthcare system,” they said.  “To do research and to be part of innovation and health care.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

