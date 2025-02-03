Menu

Traffic

Highway 1 through Fraser Valley is ‘treacherous,’ could face intermittent closures

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 3, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
Snow batters Metro Vancouver over the weekend
Snow pummelled parts of Metro Vancouver on Sunday. Sometimes that was followed by sleet or hail, sometimes not, and it really depended on where you were. Grace Ke reports.
BC officials are warning motorists of treacherous conditions on Highway 1 through Langley and the Fraser Valley.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said motorists should be aware that conditions may lead to intermittent shutdowns in both directions to keep drivers safe.

“The first reports came from the area between 216th and 264th, but the icy conditions could affect anywhere along Highway 1 from Whistler to Hope,” McLaughlin said.

“Drivers should not use Highway 1 unless necessary, they leave extra travel time, and their vehicles are fully prepared for winter conditions.”

Motorists are encouraged to check DriveBC for the most up-to-date road conditions.

City of Surrey snow preparations
With a low-pressure centre residing just southwest of Vancouver Island, bands of snow swept counterclockwise around the low and into the South Coast this weekend, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said.

Snow on Saturday, especially in the morning, was followed by several lines of snow Sunday night when the central Fraser Valley recorded 10 centimetres or more in a number of places.

Strong, cold Arctic winds will continue in the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and through other coastal inlets on Monday and into Tuesday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

