Extreme cold warnings blanket much of Alberta with wind chill near -50

A bone-chilling -63 C: that was the temperature in Snag, Yukon, on Feb. 3 back in 1947, making it the coldest temperature ever recorded in North America.

While the mercury isn’t forecast to dip that low this week, Environment Canada is warning that “over some portions of Northern Alberta, wind chill values are expected to be in the minus 45 to minus 50 range tonight,” prompting emergency officials to warn anyone heading outside to “bundle up.”

View image in full screen Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for much of Alberta, with overnight lows on Monday expected to dip to near -50 with the wind chill in some of the more remote parts of the province. Global News

“Most people are familiar with how to stay warm and safe in the cold, but what we find is sometimes people are caught unprepared if they didn’t expect to be out in the cold for longer periods of time,” said Stuart Brideaux, public education officer with Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Story continues below advertisement

“Be prepared if you’re venturing outside the city in particular, even if you’re maybe delayed on a highway for long periods of time. If that’s a concern, you need to make sure you’ve brought in extra layers of warm clothing for everybody in the vehicle, you’ve got a charged cellphone or ability to charge it and make sure people know where you are and when you’re expected to arrive.”

View image in full screen The extremely cold weather blanketing Alberta has prompted a warning to highway travellers to be prepared, with the ability to stay warm if you experience any breakdowns or delays. Global News

The forecast high in Edmonton on Monday is just -34 with the wind chill and -40 overnight, meaning exposed skin is at risk of frostbite within minutes.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In Calgary, which is so far not under an extreme cold warning, the forecast high on Monday is around -32 with the wind chill and -37 overnight.

View image in full screen The plunging temperatures are also being blamed for a number of watermain breaks, including this one on Monday morning near Mount Royal University in Calgary. Global News

The frigid temperatures are also being blamed for a number of water main breaks because of frozen pipes, and although there are no official warnings in place for airline travellers in Alberta, the cold snap has also caused some flight delays — so air travellers are advised to check their flights before heading to the airport.

Story continues below advertisement

By Thursday, the forecast high for Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge is forecast to be between -7 C and – 10 C, although it’s expected to dip back down again to around -15 C for the weekend.