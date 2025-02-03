Ontario votes: Campaign stops and TV appearances after Trump’s tariff announcement

Send this page to someone via email

Party leaders in Ontario are back at it this morning as a trade war looms over the provincial election campaign.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will make a campaign stop in Etobicoke, going over what a news release calls how to “protect Ontario” in between appearances on various American news broadcasters.

Ford made just one election stop in Brampton over the weekend, but announced Sunday he would remove nearly $1-billion worth of U.S. wine, beer and spirits sold in the LCBO every year.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will spend the day in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, starting with a tour of a health-care facility and an announcement about her plans to fight Trump’s tariffs at the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce before campaigning with local candidates in the afternoon.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles will work her way east after an announcement in Oshawa, Ont., with campaign stops in Belleville and Ottawa.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will spend the day in Kitchener-Waterloo, starting the day with an announcement alongside party deputy leader Aislinn Clancy.