Sports

Vancouver Canucks trade J.T. Miller to New York Rangers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
Canuck’s J.T. Miller traded to New York Rangers
Breaking news from the Canucks, they've traded star player JT Miller to the New York Rangers. As Squire Barnes reports, the news about the trade is not exactly a surprise.
The Vancouver Canucks are sending forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers in a multiplayer swap, according to reports.

Sportsnet, TSN and the New York Post are reporting the two teams have agreed to a deal.

Miller was scratched from Vancouver’s game in Dallas on Friday night.

Canucks coach on J.T. Miller’s leave of absence
The Canucks acquired centre Filip Chytil, defenceman Victor Mancini and a conditional first-round pick, according to reports.

In addition to Miller, the Rangers acquired defencemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom.

The Canucks have dealt with a reported rift between Miller and forward Elias Pettersson this season.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

