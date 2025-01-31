Vancouver Canucks trade J.T. Miller to New York Rangers

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Vancouver Canucks are sending forward J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers in a multiplayer swap, according to reports.

Sportsnet, TSN and the New York Post are reporting the two teams have agreed to a deal.

Miller was scratched from Vancouver’s game in Dallas on Friday night.

2:41 Canucks coach on J.T. Miller’s leave of absence

The Canucks acquired centre Filip Chytil, defenceman Victor Mancini and a conditional first-round pick, according to reports.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to Miller, the Rangers acquired defencemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom.

The Canucks have dealt with a reported rift between Miller and forward Elias Pettersson this season.