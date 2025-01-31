Winnipeg man charged in connection with inter-provincial luxury car theft ring

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing 68 charges after police busted a major auto theft ring responsible for trafficking high-end vehicles from Ontario to Manitoba.

The probe began when MPI investigators noticed discrepancies in Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) around February 2024 during vehicle registrations in Manitoba.

“These vehicles were brought into Manitoba, they’re re-vinned, and sold to consumers and businesses,” says Cam Mackid, WPS Superintendent

The investigation, dubbed “Project Buyer Beware,” recovered 17 vehicles, with an estimated insured value of $1 million, with 16 of those stolen from Ontario.

Mohamad Kasem was arrested in December after an investigation by Winnipeg police and Manitoba Public Insurance uncovered a sophisticated operation involving the theft and resale of luxury vehicles.

“It’s a clear message to organized crime that you’re not welcome here,” Matt Weibe, Minister of Justice, said.

“We’re going to do our part, and MPI is a great partner to make sure that we’re going against organized crime and keeping our community safe.”

MPI President Satvir Jatana highlighted the crucial role of their Special Investigation Unit in the case. She also noted that MPI’s work contributed to stopping $15 million in insurance fraud last year, including this investigation.

Trevor Wuerch, Winnipeg Police Stolen Auto Unit detective, suggested that some businesses may have unknowingly purchased the stolen vehicles.

“I am not going to say they’re sloppy, but they’re seeing these vehicles come in, and there could have been a little more checks that they could’ve done, and they would’ve discovered this themselves,” Wuerch said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police anticipate further arrests. Authorities are urging consumers to be cautious when purchasing used cars, particularly luxury models, and to verify VINs to avoid becoming victims of similar schemes.