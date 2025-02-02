Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Finance Minister ‘hopeful’ for end to tariff war, while Trump and Trudeau have yet to speak directly

By Denise Kimmel Global News
Posted February 2, 2025 1:41 pm
2 min read
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada, Mexico and China, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty, left to right, Global Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Minister of Governmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada, Mexico and China, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty, left to right, Global Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Minister of Governmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Long simmering trade issues between Canada and the United States have now blown up into a full-blown tariff war.  Starting Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s tariff threats will kick in, hitting Canadian goods sent south of the border with a 25 per cent tariff. Canadian energy was spared slightly, with tariffs of 10 per cent.

A few hours after Trump’s order was official, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit back, slapping 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods shipped to Canada — on items ranging from orange juice to household appliances.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc was at Trudeau’s side for the announcement, and as chair of the recently formed Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. relations, he’s been inside many of the trade negotiations.

“We’re not seeking to escalate this. We were careful,” LeBlanc told The West Block, “The tariff is at 25 per cent. That’s the rate that (Trump) chose.”

Story continues below advertisement

The tariffs Canada is imposing will be stepped up gradually. Tuesday will bring about an initial step of $30 billion, largely on consumer products that the minister said Canadians would have non-American alternatives for.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“If you’re buying a washing machine made in the United States,” he said, “there are some that might be made in Korea or Europe that could be substitutes.”

The next step will bring an additional $125-billion worth of goods, from passenger vehicles to beef pork and dairy. Those are expected to kick in after a 21-day public comment period and further expected talks between Washington and Ottawa.

LeBlanc said none of the discussions up to this point have been directly between Trump and Trudeau. He explained, “there are discussions between various ministers,” but not between the two heads of state. Who did LeBlanc blame the lack of communication on? “If the president hasn’t scheduled the call with the prime minister yet,” LeBlanc said, “the White House could perhaps explain why he hasn’t done that.”

Trending Now

When it comes to a possible end to this feud, LeBlanc says he and his colleagues believe “the Americans will come to the conclusion that this is not in their economic interest to continue. So we’re hopeful.”

Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces 25% counter tariffs on U.S. goods'
Trudeau announces 25% counter tariffs on U.S. goods
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices