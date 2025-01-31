2 arrested in stabbing that closed Yaletown Canada Line station for hours

Vancouver police have arrested two 18-year-old suspects in a stabbing that left a 32-year-old man in hospital.
The police response resulted in the closure of the busy Yaletown-Roundhouse station for much of Friday morning.
Police said the victim was stabbed in front of a condo building near Mainland and Hamilton streets after a “verbal altercation” with the suspects just before 1 a.m.
“The suspects then fled towards the Yaletown SkyTrain station and the victim chased them,” Const. Tanya Visintin said.
The victim, who was stabbed in the arm, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
The suspects remain in custody.
Get breaking National news
Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.
Comments