Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets prepare for Saturday night heavyweight tilt in Washington

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted January 31, 2025 2:57 pm
2 min read
John Shannon on the Jets – January 30
WATCH: How big of a raise will Gabe Vilardi get in his next contract? Would the Jets consider trading pending UFA Nik Ehlers? John Shannon gives his latest takes on the Jets ahead of Thursday's game in Boston.
As the Jets were in Boston dismantling the Bruins last night, the Washington Capitals were losing in overtime in Ottawa.

So now, without distraction, we can talk about the battle between the best team in the east against the best team in the west on Saturday night in the U.S. capital.

When the season started there probably weren’t many predicting that Winnipeg and Washington would be the best in their respective conferences on Feb. 1.  But that is, in fact, the case.

There’s a good chance we will see the two best goaltenders in hockey to head to head, in Connor Hellebuyck against Logan Thompson.  We all know about the Winnipeg goalie, but Thompson, who played junior in Brandon, has lost just twice in regulation this season. We marvel at the Jets’ depth scoring, and then acknowledge that the Capitals have nine players with at least 10 goals.

And make no mistake about it, these two teams really are the best in the league.  The No. 1 goal-scoring team?  Winnipeg.  No. 2? Washington.  The best defensive team in the league? The Capitals. No. 2? The Jets.

This is hockey’s version of a true heavyweight fight.  Ali- Frazier…Rocky Balboa vs Apollo Creed…Roadrunner vs Coyote….well, you get the idea.

And there are so many subplots to tomorrow’s game.

At season’s end, both Spencer Carbery and Scott Arniel will be finalists for the NHL’s Coach of the Year.

There’s the Great Chase for Alex Ovechkin, now just 19 goals behind Wayne Gretzky. Mark Schiefele now has 31 goals, more goals  than any player on any of the teams participating in the Four Nations Face-off, and Pierre Luc Dubois, once scorned by Winnipeg and then by Los Angeles, is now a solid contributor for the Caps.

Winnipeg vs Washington.  The Best in the West vs the Beasts of the East.

It certainly could be a Saturday to remember.

