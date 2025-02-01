How health-care professionals can address medical gaslighting

Send this page to someone via email

This is part of a series on medical gaslighting that has been done over the past few weeks, with Part 1 discussing a study from the University of Windsor and Part 2 showcasing stories from across Canada.

The Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada is adjusting what medical schools are teaching to address a widespread issue in the health-care system that many believe is systemic: medical gaslighting.

It’s a phenomenon in which doctors dismiss a patient’s valid medical concerns, saying the issue is in their head, or is due to weight, hormones, gender, etc. It is said to mostly affect those who were assigned female at birth and those from minority groups.

Association CEO Connie LeBlanc says health-care professionals and those studying medicine are responsible for managing their own predispositions and treating patients to the best of their ability.

“We live in a society that has a lot of biases,” LeBlanc said. “Trying to reduce the bias that we bring to the table or to the bedside is really, really important for physicians and for all health-care professionals, actually.”

She says health-care professionals do not behave in a biased way “because they want to be like that,” but rather due to “unconscious biases.”

Some people believe this is an issue that stems from lack of research and teaching.

Leblanc says science has historically under-researched women and their bodies, leading doctors to believe their pain is “atypical.”

“Scientifically, have we over-investigated white, middle-aged men? Yes, we certainly have,” LeBlanc said. “Women will frequently present with pain that is not identical to the typical pain for male patients.

“We’ve called that atypical because it’s not what was studied.”

She adds that studies have recently begun to include a wider variety of subjects and medical schools are teaching future doctors about different cultures and beliefs, as well as how to be an active listener to avoid situations like medical gaslighting.

“So, teaching about equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility. Looking at how different cultures view health and their perception of health,” LeBlanc said. “The other bit is strong communication skills, so active listening.”

Leblanc confirms that medical gaslighting is a problem in the medical system, but it is not and should not be up to the patient to address.

“The patient doesn’t have to conform to the doctor. It’s quite the opposite,” LeBlanc said. “It’s [the doctor’s] job to step up.”

But if a patient feels they’re being gaslit, Leblanc says to speak up.

“Correct misunderstandings,” LeBlanc said. “See how you can find a common ground and all these conflict conversations, they’re always a little bit uncomfortable, but we owe it to ourselves to advocate for the care we need.

“The mere fact of bringing it up will cause a doctor to reflect and reconsider kind of their approach.”

She added that seeking a second opinion might be a good next step.

“It’s very hard in Canada right now because we have 6.5 million patients with no family physician. But sometimes you need another doctor. Sometimes this person is not going to be the right doctor for you,” LeBlanc said.

She adds that while doctors are experts, they started their journey as laypeople.

“Doctors aren’t perfect and nobody in health care is and nobody out of health care is,” LeBlanc said.

She adds that limited resources and wait lists for tests can complicate matters.

“There’s an element of choosing wisely [who gets tests] in this that adds a layer of complexity,” LeBlanc said. “What we all want is kind of Goldilocks medicine, where you get exactly what you need and nothing more, nothing less.”

LeBlanc stresses the importance of patients and doctors collaborating and discussing the specific worries patients might have.

“The fact that a patient looked something up on Google found something really scary and elected to make the commitment to go see a health-care professional to address that issue makes it important.”

LeBlanc adds that just because a doctor has come to a conclusion that the patient doesn’t like, that does not mean it’s medical gaslighting.

“But dismissing a complaint is a different story.”