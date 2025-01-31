Crombie unveils plan to address safety concerns on Toronto transit system

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is pledging to install platform barriers at all Toronto subway stations, increase crisis intervention teams and hire more constables for transit services across the province.

Crombie did not release the cost of the proposed plan she would enact should she become premier, but says it will come during the campaign.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She says she wants to make public transit as safe and accessible as possible and plans to roll out transit plans in other cities soon.

The third day of the election campaign is underway with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford making stops in Hamilton before an announcement in Niagara Falls, Ont.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles will make a stop in Windsor, Ont., and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Chesley, Ont.

The snap election called by Ford will be held on Feb. 27.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Allison Jones in Toronto