Politics

Crombie unveils plan to address safety concerns on Toronto transit system

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is pledging to install platform barriers at all Toronto subway stations, increase crisis intervention teams and hire more constables for transit services across the province.

Crombie did not release the cost of the proposed plan she would enact should she become premier, but says it will come during the campaign.

She says she wants to make public transit as safe and accessible as possible and plans to roll out transit plans in other cities soon.

The third day of the election campaign is underway with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford making stops in Hamilton before an announcement in Niagara Falls, Ont.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles will make a stop in Windsor, Ont., and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be in Chesley, Ont.

The snap election called by Ford will be held on Feb. 27.

–with files from Allison Jones in Toronto

© 2025 The Canadian Press

