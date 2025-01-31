Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Friday, Jan. 31

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Friday, Jan. 31:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Hamilton: Ford will meet with health-care workers belonging to the Service Employees International Union.
St. Catharines: He will tour the Steelcon factory, followed by the Heddle shipyard.
Niagara Falls: Ford will then make an announcement at 1:15 p.m. before going to meet with workers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Construction Council of Ontario later in the afternoon.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles
Windsor: Stiles will make an announcement at Unifor Local 200 before making another stop in the city.
Sarnia: She will then tour UA Local 633, which represents plumbers, pipefitters and welders.
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie
Toronto: Crombie will be at a Scarborough subway station with local candidates.
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Chesley: Schreiner is set to meet representatives of the Ontario Health Coalition at Chesley Hospital at 10:30 a.m.
Hanover: He is scheduled to have lunch at the Queen’s Bush pub around noon before canvassing in the community.
