Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Ontario election 2025: Where the party leaders are on Friday, Jan. 31

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2025 6:28 am
1 min read
Party leaders decry election call in Ontario
WATCH: It's the second day of Ontario's election campaign and leaders of opposition parties are keen to stress their view the election is unnecessary. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports.
Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are on Friday, Jan. 31:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Hamilton: Ford will meet with health-care workers belonging to the Service Employees International Union.

St. Catharines: He will tour the Steelcon factory, followed by the Heddle shipyard.

Niagara Falls: Ford will then make an announcement at 1:15 p.m. before going to meet with workers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Construction Council of Ontario later in the afternoon.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles

Windsor: Stiles will make an announcement at Unifor Local 200 before making another stop in the city.

Sarnia: She will then tour UA Local 633, which represents plumbers, pipefitters and welders.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie

Toronto: Crombie will be at a Scarborough subway station with local candidates.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner 

Chesley: Schreiner is set to meet representatives of the Ontario Health Coalition at Chesley Hospital at 10:30 a.m.

Hanover: He is scheduled to have lunch at the Queen’s Bush pub around noon before canvassing in the community.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

