Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Downtown Eastside shooting leaves 25-year-old man in critical condition

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 8:13 pm
1 min read
Police at the scene of a shooting in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a shooting in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 25-year-old-man is in critical condition following a shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Thursday.

Vancouver police said the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. near East Hastings and Main Street.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim on DTES ‘Revitalization’ plan'
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim on DTES ‘Revitalization’ plan
Trending Now

Police said no arrests have been made.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

VPD investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices