Downtown Eastside shooting leaves 25-year-old man in critical condition

A 25-year-old-man is in critical condition following a shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Thursday.
Vancouver police said the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. near East Hastings and Main Street.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim on DTES ‘Revitalization’ plan
Trending Now
Police said no arrests have been made.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
VPD investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.
- Former priest sentenced to 6 years for sex abuse of Nunavut children
- ‘A crime scene’: 3 hospital workers hurt by patient at Halifax emergency room
- Dutch court rejects bid by Amanda Todd’s tormentor to quash Canadian sentence
- Man charged with 1st-degree murder after 2 boys found dead in N.B. apartment
Comments