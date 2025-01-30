Downtown Eastside shooting leaves 25-year-old man in critical condition

See more sharing options

A 25-year-old-man is in critical condition following a shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Thursday.

Vancouver police said the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. near East Hastings and Main Street.

Police said no arrests have been made.

VPD investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.