Calgary police issue warning about a huge increase in cybercrime

Calgary police say reports of cybercrimes were up by more than 50 per cent last year compared to 2023.

“So, the trends that we see are mostly investment scams, romance scams, some impersonation scams, which can be financial institutions calling to tell you that you owe them money or even like grandparent scams,” said Acting Sgt. Jeanie Gilmore of the CPS cyber crimes unit.

“We also are seeing quite a few employment scams, so people are applying for jobs that where they’ve seen a posting on the internet and then somewhere in that they’re asked to contribute money in order to get paid for whatever service they’re providing,” added Gilmore.

According to data presented at the Calgary Police Commission meeting on Wednesday, there were 43 ransomware attacks last year — including one targeted at the Calgary Public Library that forced branches across the city to temporarily closed. That compares to 28 ransomware attacks in 2023.

View image in full screen

But the biggest and most costly of all the cybercrimes are the ones involving crypto currencies.

Collectively, Calgarians lost $42.8 million in cryptocurrency-related cybercrimes in 2024 — compared to $28.5 million a year earlier.

“They’ll offer you high returns, fast returns — those are always things to be skeptical about,” said Gilmore.

“A lot of times they can put up websites that will show you, well, this is your account and these are the returns — so people are believing that they’re actually have that money in an account when really it’s just a prefabricated website.”

“The scam will generally be allowed to keep running until the point where you want to try and take out money,” added Gilmore, “and then we hear lots of things, like they wanted more money for tax purposes now because now you have to pay taxes to get that money out — and usually there will be no chance of getting your money out then, so they will cut off all communication, they’ll shut down that website, they’ll shut down that account.”

By that point, warns Gilmore, there’s nothing more you can do.

View image in full screen

The police commission was told that there are Calgarians who have lost their life savings to such online crimes — and it’s likely the true number of cybercrimes is a lot higher than what’s being reported.

Asked how to protect yourself from becoming a victim, Gilmore said to do your research.

“A lot of times a quick Google search will tell you if that website or that investment company is a scam. The other options are just to be skeptical. If it’s high returns, if you’re getting a call from your bank or a grandchild, somebody that’s claiming they need your help, the best thing to do is just to hang up the phone and call them directly,” advises Gilmore.

“Don’t ever use a number that they’ve given you — don’t listen to advice where they tell you to not contact your bank or not call a family member to verify. If you ever get a call like that, just hang up and call — call the actual person or family member.”

And if you believe you have been a victim, said Gilmore, call police and give them as much information as you can.