One person dead after fire breaks out at Langley encampment

Langley RCMP is investigating the death of a person found in an encampment fire.

Officers responded to a call reporting the blaze breaking out near Tank Hill on Highway 1 at 4:30 a.m.

Police are working with the Township of Langley Fire Department and the BC Coroners Service to investigate.

Crews are still determining the circumstances that led to the fatality.