Fire

One person dead after fire breaks out at Langley encampment

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted January 30, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Langley RCMP and Fire and Rescue Services on scene of a fatal fire on Thursday morning, just off Highway 1. View image in full screen
Langley RCMP and Fire and Rescue Services on scene of a fatal fire on Thursday morning, just off Highway 1. Global News
Langley RCMP is investigating the death of a person found in an encampment fire.

Officers responded to a call reporting the blaze breaking out near Tank Hill on Highway 1 at 4:30 a.m.

Police are working with the Township of Langley Fire Department and the BC Coroners Service to investigate.

Crews are still determining the circumstances that led to the fatality.

