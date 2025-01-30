One person dead after fire breaks out at Langley encampment

Langley RCMP is investigating the death of a person found in an encampment fire.
Officers responded to a call reporting the blaze breaking out near Tank Hill on Highway 1 at 4:30 a.m.
Police are working with the Township of Langley Fire Department and the BC Coroners Service to investigate.
Crews are still determining the circumstances that led to the fatality.
