Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Calgary Surge hire Kaleb Canales as head coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 1:57 pm
1 min read
Portland Trail Blazers coach Kaleb Canales talks to his players during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, April 23, 2012, in San Antonio. View image in full screen
Portland Trail Blazers coach Kaleb Canales talks to his players during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, April 23, 2012, in San Antonio. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Eric Gay
The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Thursday that former NBA bench boss Kaleb Canales has been named the team’s head coach for the 2025 season.

The 46-year-old Canales, who is currently the associate head coach for the Dallas Mavericks’ NBA G League affiliate, has previously been an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

During the 2011-12 NBA season, he was promoted to interim head coach of the Trail Blazers for 23 games after head coach Nate McMillan was dismissed, becoming the NBA’s youngest active head coach and the first Mexican-American to hold the position.

Canales is the first CEBL coach to have NBA head coaching experience.

“We could not be more excited to have such an experienced and talented individual like coach Canales join our team this season,” said Surge general manager Shane James in a statement.

“Rosters in the CEBL experience substantial turnover each season and that has emboldened our organization to approach coaching recruitment quite differently than other teams.”

Canales has also served as associate head coach of the Mexican men’s national team since 2021.

The Surge open the CEBL season May 11 on the road against the Edmonton Stingers.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

