Canada

Quebec immigration minister tables bill requiring newcomers to ‘participate fully, in French’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 2:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Questions surrounding Quebec identity take centre-stage as spring session starts'
Questions surrounding Quebec identity take centre-stage as spring session starts
RELATED - Questions surrounding Quebec identity take centre-stage as spring session starts
Share

The Quebec government has tabled legislation that would modify the provincial charter of rights to state that the exercise of individual rights must comply with the province’s model for integrating immigrants.

The bill tabled in the provincial legislature Thursday morning by Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge requires newcomers to embrace Quebec’s common culture.

Specifically, it says they are expected to learn the French language, enrich Quebec culture and “participate fully, in French, in Quebec society.”

The bill would require the government to develop a policy on integration into the Quebec nation and its culture, touching on such areas as democratic values, access to Quebec cultural content and respect for the Quebec flag and other provincial emblems.

It further says that some forms of government financial assistance will have to be consistent with the new integration model.

Roberge says the proposed law would reinforce a sense of belonging and that all Quebecers would be expected to collaborate in welcoming people from different backgrounds.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

