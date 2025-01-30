‘Detrimental’: Ontario elementary school closing over rent dispute with church

Send this page to someone via email

A private elementary school in Toronto’s west end says it’s closing its doors after 43 years in business due to a rent dispute with its current landlord — a church.

Kingsley School, located on Bloor Street in Etobicoke, said it will shut down by June after the landlord — St. Matthew’s Anglican Church — raised the rent by more than 100 per cent, it said.

“This increase is not only detrimental, but also impossible for our small, not-for-profit school to meet,” the school said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Despite our sincere efforts to negotiate and present alternative proposals, the church refused and decided to terminate our lease.”

The school said it has taught thousands of students since opening in 1981. It was operating at the church for the last 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Rev. Philip Stonhouse told Global News in a statement that St. Matthew’s Anglican Church has “run a deficit for many years.”

The 75-year-old church “has had a long history of using its building for ministry: running Out of the Cold programs and renting to AA, GA, Scouts, Brownies and many other community and support groups at far below market rates,” Stonhouse said.

“We believe in the generosity of God, which has led us to run a deficit for many years – even with a paired-down budget – to support ministries in and outside the church. Sometimes, however, we need to make hard decisions so that the church will still be standing in the years to come.”

He added that the church “reflected” on the budget deficits and that there had not been a rent increase for Kingsley School in seven years.

He said the school was renting the space from the church for “about 1/5 of market value.”

Stonhouse noted the proposed rent increase would be double with what the school is currently paying, over a three-year period.

Ultimately, following discussions, an agreement was not made, Stonhouse said.

“We are very thankful for our time together and for the obvious effect Kingsley School has had on parents and students alike,” Stonehouse said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are praying for the future of the school and all the families and kids who found it such a meaningful place to learn and grow.”

Meanwhile, Kingsley School said it is “deeply saddened” by the outcome but is grateful to have had the opportunity to connect and provide an “affordable independent education — accessible to all families without the elite price tag.”

“Kingsley may be small, but it has always had a great big heart,” the school said.

The school added there will be community events to bid the school farewell.