‘Serious and extensive’ injuries: Delta police release photos of hit-and-run suspect’s car

Delta police have released photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that left a 23-year-old man with serious and extensive injuries.

The collision happened around 7 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Scott Road and 66th Avenue.

On Wednesday, police released photos of the suspect vehicle, described as a black 2011 or 2022 four-door Honda Accord sedan.

View image in full screen Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is asked to contact Delta police. Delta police

Police said the vehicle would have sustained moderate damage to its front end from the collision.

Police added that the driver of the vehicle dropped two passengers off at the Strawberry Hills Mall prior to the crash.

Police are appealing to the passengers of the vehicle to contact police.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows the identity of the driver, or who has additional video of the car from the morning of Jan. 26 is asked to contact Delta police at 604-940-7321.