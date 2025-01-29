Man charged with attempted murder in Surrey double shooting with child nearby

A Squamish, B.C., man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting in Surrey that injured two people while a child was nearby.
Surrey police say the gunfire broke out on Dec. 16, on 67B Avenue near 126 Street.
First responders arrived to find a woman and her husband who had been shot. Their young child, who was in a nearby car, escaped without injury.
On Wednesday, Surrey police announced the arrest of Gagandeep Singh Bakshi, 21.
Along with attempted murder, he’s also charged with discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Baskshi remains in custody pending a Feb. 10 court appearance in Surrey.
