Crime

Man charged with attempted murder in Surrey double shooting with child nearby

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 29, 2025 4:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Child unharmed in Surrey shooting Monday night'
Child unharmed in Surrey shooting Monday night
Two adults were hurt in a shooting in Surrey on Monday night. Surrey police said the suspects are still at large and the adults are in hospital with serious injuries – Dec 17, 2024
A Squamish, B.C., man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting in Surrey that injured two people while a child was nearby.

Surrey police say the gunfire broke out on Dec. 16, on 67B Avenue near 126 Street.

First responders arrived to find a woman and her husband who had been shot. Their young child, who was in a nearby car, escaped without injury.

On Wednesday, Surrey police announced the arrest of Gagandeep Singh Bakshi, 21.

Along with attempted murder, he’s also charged with discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Baskshi remains in custody pending a Feb. 10 court appearance in Surrey.

 

