Thompson stops 32 shots as Capitals down Flames 3-1

Logan Thompson’s remarkable run in goal continued on Tuesday as he made 32 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Dylan Strome with the game-winner, and Aliaksei Protas scored for Washington (34-11-5), who are tied with the Winnipeg Jets atop the NHL’s overall standings, but hold two games in hand.

Blake Coleman had the lone goal for Calgary (24-18-7). The Flames remain one point up on the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild-card berth in the NHL’s Western Conference.

Thompson was especially sharp early as the Flames outshot the visitors 13-5 in the first period, but were turned aside time and time again by the 27-year-old goalie, who was born in Calgary. Among his stops was a pad save off Ryan Lomberg on a breakaway and a stick save off Nazem Kadri on a partial breakaway.

One day after signing a six-year contract extension worth $35.1 million, Thompson made it six straight wins while improving to 11-0-1 in his last dozen starts. He’s 23-2-3 on the season.

Dustin Wolf had 20 stops for Calgary. He falls to 18-8-2.

Takeaways

Capitals: In his first game back in Calgary, Andrew Mangiapane got a warm reception from the crowd after a video tribute in the first period recognized the nine years the left-winger spent with the organization. Mangiapane was held off the scoresheet and is now pointless in his last seven games.

Flames: Tyson Barrie impacted the game as he returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 12. A healthy scratch the past 31 games, the veteran defenceman returned from a two-game conditioning loan last weekend to the AHL to set up Coleman’s goal with a shot from the blue line. Late in the second, he put a point shot off the crossbar. Calgary was without defenceman Kevin Bahl for the second game in a row as the top-pairing defenceman recovers from a concussion received last Saturday in Minnesota.

Key moment

Shortly after Coleman tied the game 1-1 at 12:17 of the second on the power play, the Flames’ veteran right-winger put his team down two men when nine seconds into a penalty kill, he grabbed a rebound out of the air and threw the puck down the ice. Penalized for closing his hand on the puck, it took the Capitals just 18 seconds to take advantage on the 5-on-3 with Strome lifting a backhand into the top corner from the side of the crease.

Key stat

It was just the third time Wolf has lost at the Scotiabank Saddledome this season. He entered the game 12-2-1 with a .936 save percentage on home ice.

Up next

Capitals: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Flames: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.