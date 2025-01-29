Linamar receives federal funding to strengthen electric vehicle manufacturing sector

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is investing in Guelph, Ont.’s electric vehicle manufacturing sector.

On Tuesday, a $169-million funding announcement was made to support Linamar’s Innovation Driving Green Technology Project.

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield was among the dignitaries on hand for the announcement in the Royal City.

Longfield said the project will be great for the economy.

“The businesses that will also benefit from this are the sub-suppliers within the chain, but also the service industries that make meals and provide clothing,” Longfield said.

The Innovation Driving Green Technology Project aims to accelerate the development of green technologies in the auto industry, including manufacturing parts for electric vehicles.

He said the world is moving away from internal combustion engines and into zero-emission or low-emission vehicles in the long term, and this new investment makes Canada competitive in the global market.

Longfield said it’s really exciting to see the investments made in hydrogen technology, which puts Canada in a lead position in the world.

“When we look at what’s going on in Asia and in Europe, definitely that’s where car manufacturers are heading and Linamar is going to help us get there in North America,” he said.

He said the project is part of a $1-billion investment from Linamar in the electric vehicle supply chain.

It will create approximately 2,000 full-time jobs and 300 co-op positions and bring in more than $800 million in private investments.

It will be implemented at four Linamar facilities, including in Guelph and Welland.