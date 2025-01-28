Kelowna bridge closure reignites talks regarding second crossing, regional bomb squad

Send this page to someone via email

The WR Bennett Bridge was the focus of a bomb scare Monday, reigniting calls for a regional explosives unit.

The bridge was closed for 12 hours while RCMP responded to a distraught driver who blocked the eastbound lanes of the bridge with his white van. Police say the suspect made threatening remarks to officers at the scene.

The explosives unit was subsequently called in from the Lower Mainland, ultimately leading to the lengthy closure.

“Based upon what happened Monday it was something that we will look at in the future. There are operational costs associated with regards to the equipment that they need, there are operational costs with regards to the staffing,” said Kelowna Mayor, Tom Dyas.

Kelowna RCMP was questioned about the idea of a regional bomb squad during a press conference Monday, only saying that risks are continually evaluated.

“We do make recommendations. At the end of the day it’s up to the BC RCMP to determine the best appointment for resources,” said Insp. Chris Goebel.

In less than a year, the bomb squad was called to three separate incidents in Kelowna, most recently to Leon Avenue for a suspicious package three weeks ago.

“As we encounter more of these, it just shines a little bit brighter light on it, that maybe we need to look at (a bomb squad) a little more thoroughly, get a better understanding of what the associated costs are, and see whether it’s something that’s actually feasible,” said Dyas.

The incident has also put conversations regarding a second crossing back in the spotlight, as the closure cut off a major route between Central and South Okanagan.

Helicopters and boats were used to transport essential workers, people with medical appointments, or booked flights across the lake.

“There needs to be consideration for a secondary way around the bridge,” said Dyas.

In a statement to Global News, Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew said, ‘This is a tragic and complicated situation, but it is also a powerful reminder of why we need a second crossing and a broader transportation corridor strategy for both everyday commuters, goods movement, and emergency response.”

Meanwhile, RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been announced.