Politics

OneCity first out of the gate with Vancouver byelection candidate

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 28, 2025 8:09 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Road safety advocate running in Vancouver byelection'
Road safety advocate running in Vancouver byelection
A road-safety and cycling advocate will be running for one of two vacant seats on Vancouver city council . OneCity Vancouver has revealed Lucy Maloney will be their candidate for the upcoming byelection.
Vancouver’s upcoming city council byelection has its first candidate.

Environmental lawyer and transportation activist Lucy Maloney announced Tuesday she was throwing her hat in the ring for OneCity Vancouver.

The city is holding a byelection on April 7 to fill two vacant council seats.

OneCity Coun. Christine Boyle resigned her seat after being elected to the B.C. legislature in the 2024 provincial election, and Vancouver Green Coun. Adriane Carr announced her own resignation earlier this month.

Click to play video: 'End of the road for the Stanley Park bike lane'
End of the road for the Stanley Park bike lane

Maloney was a vocal critic of ABC Vancouver’s decision to remove the Stanley Park bike lane and has advocated for safer streets with the group Vision Zero Vancouver.

She said after being renovicted, she has also become keenly interested in tenant rights.

In unveiling her candidacy Tuesday, she took aim at the city’s mayor.

“Ken Sim barely shows up for work, in fact, he’s missed a third of votes at council,” she said.

“When he does bother to show up it’s to make decisions that damage our city, like tearing down temporary modular housing, like abolishing Vancouver’s renter office, and failing to redesign dangerous intersections to make them safe.”

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Vision Zero Vancouver promotes road safety'
Traffic Tips: Vision Zero Vancouver promotes road safety
Maloney counts one of Sim’s former allies, independent Park Commissioner and former ABC Vancouver member Scott Jensen, among her supporters. Jensen and two other ABC commissioners broke with Sim over his plans to eliminate the Vancouver Park Board.

OneCity is the first civic party to unveil a candidate for the byelection. The Vancouver Greens, OneCity and COPE have said they will each run just one candidate each to reduce the chance of splitting the progressive vote.

Former councillor and mayoral candidate Colleen Hardwick’s TEAM for a Livable Vancouver says it will run two candidates.

ABC Vancouver, which holds a majority on council which will not be affected by the results of the byelection, is expected to run two candidates.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

