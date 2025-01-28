Menu

Politics

Singh open to talking Trump tariff supports, but still plans Liberal topple

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 28, 2025 5:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Not just Trudeau’: Singh says NDP ready to bring down Liberal party'
‘Not just Trudeau’: Singh says NDP ready to bring down Liberal party
RELATED: 'Not just Trudeau' -- Singh says NDP ready to bring down Liberal party – Jan 6, 2025
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Tuesday suggested he could work with the Liberal government and other opposition parties to discuss plans to support workers impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs, but said he still plans to bring down the government at the earliest opportunity.

Singh called on the Liberals to present a support plan to opposition leaders and then recall Parliament, which is currently prorogued until March 24, to pass legislation before that date.

He pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic when Parliament held emergency sessions to pass relief and other financial supports.

But Singh said “nothing is on the table” at the moment and currently, his position has not changed on voting non-confidence in the government quickly after Parliament returns from prorogation.

“I have maintained my position that I’ll be voting against the government at the earliest opportunity,” Singh told reporters in Burnaby, B.C.

“If the Liberals are serious about providing more support to workers — and I think they should — then bring the opposition leaders together, present a plan. They have not done that.”

The White House reiterated Tuesday that Trump still intends to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all goods from Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1.

Click to play video: 'Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico will still go into effect on Feb. 1: White House'
Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico will still go into effect on Feb. 1: White House

The federal government is also looking at a relief package to help businesses and industries affected by Trump’s tariffs. Multiple premiers have said provinces are considering relief plans much like those introduced during the pandemic.

Any new federal spending would need approval from Parliament.

Asked about that potential aid package Tuesday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told reporters that “we need to ensure we’re trying to shield Canadians from the fallout.”

Singh said he has not heard anything from the Liberals about such a plan, but said he will push for workers to be supported.

Singh added he would also support recalling Parliament early to pass legislation that addresses the recommendations laid out in the final report of the foreign interference inquiry, which was released earlier Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'No ‘traitors’ in Canada’s Parliament, foreign interference report finds'
No ‘traitors’ in Canada’s Parliament, foreign interference report finds

Doing so would ensure additional safeguards against foreign meddling are in place before the next election, which is likely to be triggered by the opposition soon after Parliament returns on March 24.

Singh was the last opposition leader to declare last month he would introduce a motion of non-confidence in the government and vote against the Liberals.

That came months after Singh “tore up” the supply-and-confidence agreement between the NDP and Liberals that kept the minority government in power in exchange for NDP priorities like dental care.

Singh reiterated his position earlier this month after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his intention to resign after a new leader is chosen, with the NDP leader saying he will vote against the Liberals no matter who replaces Trudeau.

The Liberals are set to elect their new leader on March 9. Whoever wins the contest will automatically become prime minister until an election is called.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

