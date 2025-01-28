Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Elections BC suspends probe into Conservative complaint

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2025 4:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Conservatives file complaint about alleged ‘voting irregularities’ in Surrey-Guilford riding'
BC Conservatives file complaint about alleged ‘voting irregularities’ in Surrey-Guilford riding
The B.C. Conservatives are calling for a review of last fall's election, alleging "voting irregularities." A complaint has been filed with Elections BC by the candidate in Surrey-Guildford, who lost his riding by just 22 votes. Travis Prasad reports – Jan 9, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Elections BC says it has suspended its review of a complaint from a Conservative candidate over potential violations in the October election as the B.C. Supreme Court considers a similar claim.

Honveer Singh Randhawa and the BC Conservative Party said it had evidence of 45 suspicious votes in the Surrey-Guildford riding where the New Democrats won by just 22 votes, giving the party a slim majority government.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Randhawa filed the complaint with Elections BC, then days later he asked the B.C. Supreme Court to declare the election of New Democrat Garry Begg invalid.

Elections BC says in a statement issued Tuesday that the court filing also named chief electoral officer Anton Boegman in the case.

Trending Now

It says that allegations in both the complaint and the court petition are similar and in order to preserve the integrity of the court proceedings, Elections BC will suspend its review until the court makes its decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Once a judge decides, Elections BC says it will consider whether to resume its review of the complaint if it believes further investigation is warranted.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices