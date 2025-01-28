Winnipeg man arrested with replica gun, police say

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested Monday morning after Winnipeg police were called about an armed man at a Main Street restaurant.
Police said the man had been loitering in the restaurant and was asked to leave by a staff member, who allegedly noticed a firearm in the man’s jacket.
The suspect was arrested a short distance away, and a search revealed he was carrying an unloaded replica airsoft gun.
He was released on an appearance notice and is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition.
