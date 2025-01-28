Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested with replica gun, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 28, 2025 12:05 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested Monday morning after Winnipeg police were called about an armed man at a Main Street restaurant.

Police said the man had been loitering in the restaurant and was asked to leave by a staff member, who allegedly noticed a firearm in the man’s jacket.

The suspect was arrested a short distance away, and a search revealed he was carrying an unloaded replica airsoft gun.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was released on an appearance notice and is facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices