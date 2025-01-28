Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Trump shot, killed by police at traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

An Indiana man who was pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump last Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday.

A Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Matthew Huttle, 42, Indiana State Police said in a news release. While attempting to arrest Huttle, police say he resisted and an altercation took place between Huttle and the officer.

“An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect. The investigation also shows that during the traffic stop, the suspect was in possession of a firearm,” the news release read.

The Indiana State Police are currently leading an investigation, with assistance from the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office. Police did not provide any additional details about why they tried to arrest Huttle.

“For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting. The officer that is involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol and is our policy in these situations,” Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said in a statement.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle. I will release the officer’s name once I have approval from the State Police Detectives.”

Huttle was one of the many people identified as having taken part in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot that left more than 100 police officers injured, when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

According to NBC News, Huttle entered into an agreement with federal prosecutors in August 2023, pleading guilty to a charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Huttle was sentenced in November 2023 to six months in federal prison, followed by 12 months of supervised release.

That changed after Trump issued a clemency order granting pardons to all of the 1,500-plus people charged with crimes in the Capitol riot and issuing sentence commutations to 14 others.

The Trump supporters began leaving prison last Tuesday after he used his clemency powers on his first day back in office to undo the massive prosecution of the unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy.

Another Jan. 6 participant who was pardoned last week was re-arrested last Wednesday on a pending gun charge.

Daniel Charles Ball, 39, was apprehended last Wednesday on a charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to an arrest warrant returned by federal prosecutors in Florida. The warrant was filed last August and police seized a .22-calibre rifle and ammunition from Ball’s home.

View image in full screen Daniel Charles Ball was rearrested on Wednesday on a weapon charge. U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia

Prosecutors had accused Ball of using an explosive device to assault officers during the Jan. 6 riot. He was arrested by local law enforcement officers in May 2023 for his alleged role in the riot.

—With files from The Associated Press