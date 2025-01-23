Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Trump arrested 1 day later on gun charge

Send this page to someone via email

A Florida man pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, after being accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots, was re-arrested Wednesday on a pending weapon charge.

Daniel Charles Ball, 39, was apprehended on Wednesday on a charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to an arrest warrant returned by federal prosecutors in Florida. The warrant was filed last August and police seized a .22-calibre rifle and ammunition from Ball’s home.

The warrant also shares Ball’s history of violence, referring to him as a “two-time convicted felon with prior convictions for domestic violence battery by strangulation and resisting law enforcement with violence.”

Prosecutors had accused Ball of using an explosive device to assault officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He was arrested by local law enforcement officers in May 2023 for his alleged role in the riot.

View image in full screen Daniel Charles Ball was rearrested on Wednesday on a weapon charge. U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia

He was denied bail and was being held in detention pretrial in Washington, D.C.

Ball is one of the first of the 1,500-plus people pardoned to be rearrested after having the charges related to the Jan. 6 riot dropped. He has yet to enter a plea to the weapons charges.

Stewart Rhodes, the former leader of the Oath Keepers militia who had his 18-year prison sentence commuted, was released shortly after midnight on Tuesday in Cumberland, Md. Rhodes got into a waiting car and was driven away in the early morning hours.

View image in full screen Stewart Rhodes, Oath Keepers founder, poses for a portrait after being released last night after spending the past 3 years in Cumberland, Maryland at the Federal Correctional Institution on January 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Rhodes, who wears an eyepatch after an accident with a gun, did not enter the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but was found guilty of plotting to use force against Congress to prevent the election certification. The judge agreed with the Justice Department that Rhodes’ actions should be punished as “terrorism,” which increases the recommended sentence under federal guidelines.

“President Trump did the right thing by letting these guys out and pardoning them because they did not get a fair trial,” Rhodes told reporters after he was released. “That’s not on him, that’s on the DOJ [Department Of Justice]. If you run a fair system and run fair trials that’s one thing. If you don’t do that, don’t be surprised if you don’t enforce the presumption of innocence.”

Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the Proud Boys, was released from prison on Tuesday. Tarrio was not present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in planning the attack. He received a 22-year sentence in May 2023, the longest among more than 1,100 Capitol riot cases, for orchestrating his far-right extremist group’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

0:34 Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Trump still in Canadian custody

After he was released from prison, he travelled to Miami, where he indicated to reporters that he had rejoined the Proud Boys group.

“We’ve made the decision four years ago not to tell the media what our structure is, but I’d suggest that the media should stop calling me ‘ex-Proud Boy,'” he told reporters Wednesday.

View image in full screen Recently pardoned by President Donald Trump after he was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Enrique Tarrio answers questions after he arrived at Miami International Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier). AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Tarrio said members of the congressional committee who investigated the riot should “be imprisoned.”

“I’m happy that the president’s focusing not on retribution and focusing on success, but I will tell you that I’m not going to play by those rules,” he said in an interview on Infowars. “They need to pay for what they did.”

In January 2022, Trump mentioned the prospect of pardons for supporters who participated in the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol if he returned to the White House.

“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly,” Trump said during a rally in Conroe, Texas. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

—With files from The Associated Press and Reuters