Politics

Federal, provincial and municipal governments to invest $975M in Toronto’s waterfront

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto Waterfront looks for new developers to revamp Quayside space'
Toronto Waterfront looks for new developers to revamp Quayside space
RELATED: Toronto Waterfront looks for new developers to revamp Quayside space – Mar 15, 2021
Officials say the three levels of government will spend $975 million to speed up the revitalization of Toronto’s waterfront and create more than 14,000 new homes in the area.

The Ontario government says the city, the province and the federal government will each invest $325 million in the project.

It says the revitalization and building of new homes will include affordable rental housing and create an estimated 100,000 skilled trades jobs.

The province says this is the next phase of the city waterfront’s ongoing transformation, building on a previous tri-government investment of $1.4 billion to protect the area from flooding.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the money from all levels of government will build “a vibrant waterfront for generations to come.”

The province says site servicing work will begin shortly to prepare for a 2026 construction start date for new homes, with the goal of first occupancy by 2031.

