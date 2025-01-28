Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man who died after house fire in Dartmouth remembered as ‘beautiful person’

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted January 28, 2025 6:45 am
1 min read
83-year-old Ron Dunphy died shortly after his partner, Francis, pulled him from his burning home on Friday. View image in full screen
83-year-old Ron Dunphy died shortly after his partner, Francis, pulled him from his burning home on Friday. Reg Dunphy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A neighbourhood in Dartmouth, N.S., is mourning the loss of a beloved community member following a fatal fire that occurred on Friday afternoon.

Ron Dunphy is said to have been the cornerstone of the community and one of the first involved in some of the city’s most prominent social movements, including Halifax Pride.

Dunphy’s brother, Reg, says his brother came out as gay in the 1960s during a period when people faced significant repercussions for their sexual orientation.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“He was openly gay. He was true to himself. He was never ashamed about his sexuality. During the AIDS epidemic, Ronnie was very supportive of the gay community,” Reg Dunphy said about his brother, who he said once took in a friend that was abandoned by their family after testing positive for the virus.

Trending Now

Ron Dunphy’s neighbours described him as a pillar of the community.

Story continues below advertisement

“He changed a lot of people’s lives,” said Troy Rhude, one of Dunphy’s neighbours.

Over the weekend, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support Ron’s partner, Francis, who survived the fire but still remains in hospital.

It has already raised more than $10,000.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices