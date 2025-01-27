Saskatoon workplace murder being investigated by hate crimes unit

Saskatoon’s first murder of 2025 is being investigated for possible racial motives.
Alfred Okyere, 23, was stabbed multiple times while working his part-time job at DSI Underground in north Saskatoon on the evening of Jan. 20.
Get breaking National news
Okyere had been in Canada for only four months, having moved to Saskatoon from Ghana for school and to be with his sister.
His murder sparked “fear and panic” among the local Ghanaian community, a family friend told Global News.
Saskatoon police confirmed Monday that the service’s hate crimes unit is involved in the investigation of the murder.
Troy Leclair, 53, made his first court appearance last week on a charge of first-degree murder. He is due back in court on Wednesday.
- Woman charged in U.S. Border Patrol agent’s death in Vermont near Canada
- Edmonton man claims a tax consultant took his $32,000 refund and the CRA was no help
- Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Trump arrested 1 day later on gun charge
- Teen who killed 3 girls at Taylor Swift dance class sentenced to over 50 years
Comments