Crime

Saskatoon workplace murder being investigated by hate crimes unit

By Chris Vandenbreekel Global News
Posted January 27, 2025 4:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2025 leaves community shaken'
Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2025 leaves community shaken
WATCH: Saskatoon police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year. Global News' Mackenzie Mazankowski has more from the scene.
Saskatoon’s first murder of 2025 is being investigated for possible racial motives.

Alfred Okyere, 23, was stabbed multiple times while working his part-time job at DSI Underground in north Saskatoon on the evening of Jan. 20.

Okyere had been in Canada for only four months, having moved to Saskatoon from Ghana for school and to be with his sister.

His murder sparked “fear and panic” among the local Ghanaian community, a family friend told Global News.

Saskatoon police confirmed Monday that the service’s hate crimes unit is involved in the investigation of the murder.

Troy Leclair, 53, made his first court appearance last week on a charge of first-degree murder. He is due back in court on Wednesday.

