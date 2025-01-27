Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Dozens displaced following two-alarm condo fire in southwest Calgary

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted January 27, 2025 9:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dozens displaced after two-alarm condo fire in SW Calgary'
Dozens displaced after two-alarm condo fire in SW Calgary
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary Fire responded to a two-alarm fire at the Pointe of View Condominium Complex in Bridlewood Sunday morning. The fire has left dozens displaced with no timeline for return.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire that ripped through a southwest Calgary condo building Sunday morning that has left dozens without a home.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the Pointe of View Condominium Complex for a structure fire in Bridlewood around 5 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Officials said crews arrived to find a significant amount of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the four-story building.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They initiated an aggressive attack and knocked the fire down as quickly as possible and continued to fight the fire,” said acting district chief Neal Schellenberg.

In a release, the Calgary Fire Department said the “fire damage to the fourth floor and roof along with water damage throughout the structure was significant.”

Trending Now

No injuries were reported among the residents who were evacuated from their homes. All residents from the impacted block of the complex had their needs assessed by the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire officials said residents “will be displaced from their homes for an undetermined amount of time.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices