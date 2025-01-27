Dozens displaced following two-alarm condo fire in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a two-alarm fire that ripped through a southwest Calgary condo building Sunday morning that has left dozens without a home.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the Pointe of View Condominium Complex for a structure fire in Bridlewood around 5 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Officials said crews arrived to find a significant amount of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the four-story building.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They initiated an aggressive attack and knocked the fire down as quickly as possible and continued to fight the fire,” said acting district chief Neal Schellenberg.

In a release, the Calgary Fire Department said the “fire damage to the fourth floor and roof along with water damage throughout the structure was significant.”

No injuries were reported among the residents who were evacuated from their homes. All residents from the impacted block of the complex had their needs assessed by the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire officials said residents “will be displaced from their homes for an undetermined amount of time.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.