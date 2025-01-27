Global Game Jam held in Calgary

Calgary is establishing itself as a growing player in the tech and video game development sectors, as the city works to diversify its economy.

Events like the Global Game Jam, hosted locally by the Calgary Game Developers Association at the Platform Innovation Centre, are bringing together developers of all levels to collaborate and create. The event fosters community and innovation, with participants ranging from students to seasoned professionals in AAA studios, all sharing knowledge and ideas to grow the industry.

With the support of local studios like Isto Inc., the creators of the game Get to Work and training programs at Bow Valley colleges, Calgary is creating opportunities for new talent while strengthening its creative tech sector.

As the city builds its reputation as a hub for game development, events like the Global Game Jam highlight Calgary’s potential to compete on a global stage and attract more investment in its growing tech ecosystem.

