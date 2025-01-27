Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Global Game Jam held in Calgary

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted January 27, 2025 9:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Global Game Jam'
Calgary Global Game Jam
WATCH ABOVE: Events like the Global Game Jam, hosted locally by the Calgary Game Developers Association at the Platform Innovation Centre, are bringing together developers of all levels to collaborate and create.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary is establishing itself as a growing player in the tech and video game development sectors, as the city works to diversify its economy.

Events like the Global Game Jam, hosted locally by the Calgary Game Developers Association at the Platform Innovation Centre, are bringing together developers of all levels to collaborate and create. The event fosters community and innovation, with participants ranging from students to seasoned professionals in AAA studios, all sharing knowledge and ideas to grow the industry.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With the support of local studios like Isto Inc., the creators of the game Get to Work and training programs at Bow Valley colleges, Calgary is creating opportunities for new talent while strengthening its creative tech sector.

As the city builds its reputation as a hub for game development, events like the Global Game Jam highlight Calgary’s potential to compete on a global stage and attract more investment in its growing tech ecosystem.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices