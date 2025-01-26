Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Israel blocks thousands of Palestinians from returning to northern Gaza over ceasefire dispute

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 26, 2025 11:07 am
1 min read
Displaced Palestinians gather with their belongings near a roadblock on the al Rashid Street, as they wait to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect.
Displaced Palestinians gather with their belongings near a roadblock on the al Rashid Street, as they wait to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, days after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) Jehad Alshrafi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Israel accused Hamas of violating a fragile ceasefire by changing the order of hostages it has released, leading it to stop thousands of Palestinians from returning to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Israel said another hostage, civilian Arbel Yehoud, was supposed to have been released ahead of the four soldiers freed on Saturday.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Separately, a senior Hamas official said Palestinians would never accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that most of Gaza’s population should be at least temporarily resettled elsewhere, including in Egypt and Jordan.

Trending Now

The war broke out after Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 attack, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 people. Israel’s retaliatory military operation has killed over 47,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices